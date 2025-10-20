Expand / Collapse search
New York

Newborn found with umbilical cord attached in Penn Station, police hunt for parents

Infant discovered wrapped in blanket on subway stairs remains in stable condition at hospital

By Emma Bussey Fox News
The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for the parents of a baby girl found abandoned and alive at Penn Station in Manhattan Monday morning.

"The baby is in a stable condition and remains at Bellevue Hospital. The investigation is ongoing as officers look for video footage," the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital.

MTA police walk through Penn Station behind caution tape.

MTA police walk through Penn Station in Manhattan. (Peter Gerber)

According to police reports, the infant was discovered around 9:30 a.m. local time on the stairway leading to the southbound No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 34th Street–Penn Station stop.

Officials were alerted after an anonymous caller reported seeing the baby left unattended on the steps at West 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

Pennsylvania Station New York City

Construction near Penn Station in New York, US, on Thursday, July 13, 2023.  (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When first responders from the FDNY and NYPD arrived, they found the baby wrapped in a blanket, conscious and alert. The baby was then taken to Bellevue Hospital.

According to Fox 5, the baby was found with her umbilical cord still attached, was wrapped only in a sheet but was alert and conscious.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage from Penn Station in hopes of identifying who left the baby there.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made, and the identity of the infant’s parents remains unknown.

Penn Station

The NYPD have been searching for the parents of a baby found abandoned at Penn Station, New York City. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Per New York’s Safe Haven Law, parents are allowed to legally and safely surrender newborns at hospitals, police precincts, or fire stations without facing criminal charges as long as the child is left in the care of responsible personnel.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for further updates.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
