Newborn found with umbilical cord attached in Penn Station, police hunt for parents

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for the parents of a baby girl found abandoned and alive at Penn Station in Manhattan Monday morning.

"The baby is in a stable condition and remains at Bellevue Hospital. The investigation is ongoing as officers look for video footage," the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital.

According to police reports, the infant was discovered around 9:30 a.m. local time on the stairway leading to the southbound No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 34th Street–Penn Station stop.

Officials were alerted after an anonymous caller reported seeing the baby left unattended on the steps at West 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

When first responders from the FDNY and NYPD arrived, they found the baby wrapped in a blanket, conscious and alert. The baby was then taken to Bellevue Hospital.

According to Fox 5, the baby was found with her umbilical cord still attached, was wrapped only in a sheet but was alert and conscious.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage from Penn Station in hopes of identifying who left the baby there.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made, and the identity of the infant’s parents remains unknown.

Per New York’s Safe Haven Law, parents are allowed to legally and safely surrender newborns at hospitals, police precincts, or fire stations without facing criminal charges as long as the child is left in the care of responsible personnel.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for further updates.