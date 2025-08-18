Mother's story questioned by authorities as 7-month-old remains missing after alleged kidnapping

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are questioning the account of a California mother in the disappearance of her 7-month-old son, after discrepancies surfaced in her statements to investigators.

On Saturday, August 16, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD) announced that inconsistencies emerged in the account given by Emmanuel’s mother, Rebecca Haro, about the alleged abduction on August 14.

"Multiple individuals, including the child’s parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, were interviewed," the department stated. "During questioning, inconsistencies were noted in Rebecca’s original statement, after which she chose not to continue the interview."

Due to these developments, investigators say they are unable to rule out the possibility of foul play in Emmanuel’s disappearance.

Deputies first responded to a report of the missing infant around 7:47 p.m. on August 14. Rebecca Haro allegedly told deputies she had been assaulted outside a store and that her baby was kidnapped during the attack.

"Investigators from our Specialized Investigations Division are continuing to investigate the reported kidnapping of a seven-month-old, after the child's mother reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard last night," authorities posted on X. "K9 scent-tracking dogs were deployed, but the child was not located. No suspect information is available at this time."

According to KTLA, Rebecca Haro said she had taken her children to football practice with her husband, Jake Haro, before stopping at a Big 5 Sporting Goods store to buy a mouthguard. She claimed she realized Emmanuel needed a diaper change when someone said "Hola" to her, after which everything "went blank."

She told reporters she searched her car, ran inside the store for help, and then called 911. But when questioned further, investigators said her statements contained significant inconsistencies.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that there was no security footage in the area at the time of the incident and that an Amber Alert was also not issued due to the lack of suspect or vehicle descriptions, which did not meet the criteria for activation, KTLA reported.

Authorities told Fox News Digital that the child’s parents have not been fully cooperative and that they "refused to continue talking to investigators."

The case drew early attention from advocacy groups, including the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, which initially offered a $5,000 reward for Emmanuel’s recovery. Less than a day later, however, the foundation withdrew its support.

"We cannot in good conscience, utilize our team and resources when so much is missing in this case. Of particular concern to us lies within the inconsistencies in the details and the sudden decision by the mother to end communication with law enforcement and our team originally prepared to help," the foundation’s founder, Daniel Chapin, shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"Tell me, what parent would do that who was missing a child? Something is not right in this whole picture."

The foundation added that they hope law enforcement will continue to pursue the case till the child is found safe.

"Until we have more answers and an actual, factual, clear narrative which we'll help recover the missing child, we are pausing our current efforts," the statement continued.

Deputies said the missing infant was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie. He weighs about 21 pounds, is approximately 24 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and is cross-eyed.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division said the case remains active. "He has not been located, and our investigators remain committed to finding him," officials said, urging anyone with relevant information to call 909-890-4904.

