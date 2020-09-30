Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Woman arrested for using 6 children steal Trump campaign signs, authorities say

She is expected to appear in multiple courts at a later date

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman in upstate New York was arrested Sunday for allegedly using six children to steal Trump campaign signs from people’s homes, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deana Algarin, 45, is charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, marijuana possession, as well as two citations for seatbelt violations involving children less than 15 years old.

Deana Algarin was pulled over after dispatchers were able to locate her car.  

Deana Algarin was pulled over after dispatchers were able to locate her car.   (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Algarin’s arrest followed an investigation into stolen Trump campaign signs from locations in Montgomery and Schenectady County.

BODY CAM FOOTAGE SHOWS TRUMP CAMPAIGN AIDE BRAD PARSCALE BEING TACKLED, DETAINED BY POLICE

A New York State police officer pulled over Algarin on Highway 103 after Montgomery County Dispatchers were able to locate her vehicle. The campaign signs were located inside her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Algarin must appear in court in the towns of Amsterdam, Glen, and Glenville at later dates.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Trending in US