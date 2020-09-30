Woman arrested for using 6 children steal Trump campaign signs, authorities say

A woman in upstate New York was arrested Sunday for allegedly using six children to steal Trump campaign signs from people’s homes, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deana Algarin, 45, is charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, marijuana possession, as well as two citations for seatbelt violations involving children less than 15 years old.

Algarin’s arrest followed an investigation into stolen Trump campaign signs from locations in Montgomery and Schenectady County.

A New York State police officer pulled over Algarin on Highway 103 after Montgomery County Dispatchers were able to locate her vehicle. The campaign signs were located inside her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Algarin must appear in court in the towns of Amsterdam, Glen, and Glenville at later dates.