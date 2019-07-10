Woman and son charged in connection with Missouri mechanic’s death, police say

A woman and her son were charged Wednesday in connection with the death of a Missouri mechanic, police said.

The mechanic was fatally shot last month at his home in St. Louis, according to court documents obtained by Fox News; the documents added that the mechanic, Kerry Charley, worked out of his home.

Police said 17-year-old Isaiah Gholson shot the 52-year-old “multiple times in the torso,” also shooting the mechanic's 32-year-old girlfriend twice in the back as she was running away. Charley was pronounced dead at the scene, while his girlfriend was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Charley’s girlfriend told police that Gholson and his mother, Randa Anthony, 39, came to his home to pick up Anthony’s BMW and “an argument ensued,” according to a probable cause statement.

“Charley was not going to let the defendant and his mother leave with the car because they were not paying the bill,” court documents said.

Police said Charley handed the car keys to his girlfriend; Gholson then allegedly snatched the keys from her hands and got into the BMW. Charley went to the driver’s window to try and get the keys back, court documents said, all while Anthony “was hitting and pushing” Charley’s girlfriend.

Police said Gholson then pulled out a gun and shot Charley and his girlfriend.

Gholson and his mother left Charley’s home with the BMW and never reported the shooting to police, according to court documents, which said they are both “still denying even being there.”

Police said a park ranger, who was on patrol nearby, heard the gunshots, and when officers were dispatched to the scene they found Charley and his girlfriend with gunshot wounds.

Charley’s girlfriend was able to view photo lineups in the hospital and identified Gholson “as the young man who shot her and Kerry Charley” and Anthony as “the woman who hit her,” the probable cause statement said.

“Kerry Charley kept records showing that he was working on this particular BMW,” charging documents said. “Department of Revenue records show that it is titled in the name of the defendant’s mother.”

Gholson faces several charges including first-degree murder, assault and failure to report a shooting.

Anthony has been charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony, assault and failure to report a shooting.