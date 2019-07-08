Missouri man shot, killed after tripping on grill and falling into apartment door, police say

A Missouri man was shot and killed after tripping on a grill and falling into an apartment door, police said.

On Sunday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Thomas Clement, 30, of University City, Mo., which is about 20 minutes from St. Louis, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a news release sent to Fox News from St. Louis County Police.

Police identified the victim as Larry Neal Jr., 31, of Florissant, Mo., which is about 25 minutes from St. Louis.

Polcie said on Sunday around 12:20 a.m., Neal was walking in an apartment breezeway when he tripped on a barbeque and fell into the door of an apartment where Clement was located. Neal then got up and walked away, according to the probable cause statement. He headed up the stairway when Clement came to the door of the apartment with a gun in his hand and started yelling at Neal, who was on the stairs, according to court documents. Clement allegedly waved his gun at Neal, who then went back downstairs. At that point, court documents said, Clement fired about 11 shots at Neal, who was not armed.

Police said Neal was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I believe the defendant is a danger to the community due to the nature of the charges,” the probable cause statement said.

Clement is being held without bond.