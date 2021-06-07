Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah
Published

Woman, 26, dies in fall at Zion National Park

The woman's body was recovered Sunday evening from Mystery Canyon

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

SPRINGDALE, Utah -- A 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon at a U.S. national park in Utah, officials said.

The woman's body was recovered Sunday evening from Mystery Canyon at Zion National Park, the National Park Service said in a news release.

ALASKA NATIONAL GUARD RESCUES 12 FROM GLACIER

According to visitors, the woman was canyoneering alone and fell 50 to 80 feet Saturday afternoon. Crews launched a search and rescue effort that closed various areas of the park.

A helicopter was sent to rescue the woman but was unable to pull her out "due to the steep, narrow canyon walls," the park service said in the release. Medics later reached the woman before she died a short time later.

The woman had injuries consistent with a high-elevation fall, park officials said. Her name was not immediately released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman was said to have been "canyoneering" — a practice or sport of following a body of water through a canyon by walking, swimming, rafting, climbing, rappelling or other similar means.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the death.

Your Money