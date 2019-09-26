Witnesses claim Kailee McMullen complained about dad’s abuse

Multiple witnesses in the trial of an Oklahoma man accused of fatally shooting his 22-year-old daughter claimed in court Wednesday that the woman mentioned to them that he physically and sexually abused her months before her death, according to report.

"She told me her dad hit her and made her nose bleed," friend Sonia Ghanatti Hester testified of victim Kailee McMullen. "She told me that her mom pulled a gun on him," The Oklahoman reported.

The witnesses also said she told them her father, Ronald Lee McMullen, later climbed into bed with her and her mother and touched her inappropriately, according to The Oklahoman.

McMullen, 45, was charged with first-degree murder in the June 2017 shooting.

McMullen called 911 to report that his daughter shot herself, but when officers arrived he was covered in blood, which he allegedly kept trying to get off with a towel, KFOR reported.

Defense attorney Michael Johnson said in his opening statement Tuesday that gun residue on Kailee’s hand supports the claim that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The prosecutor disputed the defense’s claim, alleging McMullen called his wife and daughter’s mother before he called 911.

McMullen has pleaded not guilty.