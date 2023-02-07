Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son

WI teen was killed during a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles

Associated Press
A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son during a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles.

Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary of Ryelee Manete-Powell's death, WLUK-TV reported.

Manete-Powell was fatally shot in Waupaca, 65 miles west of Green Bay, in October 2020 when confronted with the theft of several reptiles worth nearly $30,000.

A first-degree homicide case is pending against Bill Zelenski, who owned the reptiles. Police said Powell handled a shotgun at one point and was present when her son was killed.

A woman has been charged in connection with the murder of her 18-year-old son. She has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

"At no point did you say, ‘Don’t hold that gun on my son. Don’t give me this gun. I’m a convicted felon. I can’t hold onto a gun,'" Judge Vicki Clussman said.

"The only thing you weren’t thinking about was Ryelee," the judge said.

Powell acknowledged that "irrational decisions" were made.

"I wish I could see him here and ask for forgiveness, but to ask for that would mean I would have to forgive myself," she said.

Powell was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm.