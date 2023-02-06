Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Associated Press
Published

Wisconsin Gov. Evers appoints former Milwaukee health commissioner to cabinet

Kirsten Johnson succeeds former WI Health Secretary Karen Timberlake

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday appointed the former public health leader in Milwaukee as secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

Kirsten Johnson, who formerly served as Milwaukee's health commissioner for two years until resigning in January, will become the third secretary of the state agency under Evers when she takes the position on Feb. 27.

WI GOV. EVERS APPOINTS STATE'S FIRST OPENLY GAY CABINET OFFICIAL

She replaces Karen Timberlake, who served in the role from January 2021 until her resignation in December. Evers' first secretary, Andrea Palm, drew heat from the Republican-controlled Legislature for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Palm left to serve as a deputy U.S. Health and Human Services secretary in President Joe Biden's administration.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday appointed former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson to head the state's health department.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday appointed former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson to head the state's health department. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

Neither Palm nor Timberlake was confirmed by the state Senate. Johnson, like her predecessors, can serve in the role unless the Senate would vote to reject her confirmation.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF HEALTH SECRETARY KAREN TIMBERLAKE

"Kirsten has a storied, 20-plus year career in public health and public service, including her time serving Washington and Ozaukee Counties and the city of Milwaukee during some of our state’s toughest days," Evers said in a statement.

Johnson had worked in the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department for more than a decade before coming to Milwaukee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson said in a statement that over her career in public health she has "worked to address the challenges and health disparities facing Wisconsin’s rural, urban, and suburban communities alike—disparities that were laid bare by the pandemic."

More from Politics