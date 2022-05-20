Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Wisconsin suspects walk out of Ulta Beauty store with $5K in merchandise

The thieves were caught leaving an Ulta Beauty store in the Milwaukee suburb of Menomenee Falls with a garbage bag filled with various fragrances

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Authorities in a Milwaukee suburb are looking for two suspects accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from a beauty supply shop. 

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the thieves caught on video stealing from an Ulta Beauty store, Fox Milwaukee reported. 

They were allegedly seen leaving the store with a garbage bag filled with bottled fragrances.

Two suspected thieves were allegedly caught leaving a beauty shop with a garbage bag filled with fragrances

Two suspected thieves were allegedly caught leaving a beauty shop with a garbage bag filled with fragrances (WITI)

The suspects fled in a red Pontiac G6 with Wisconsin license plates: AGK-7848.

The first suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and white socks. The second had on a white shirt, black jacket, dark pants and dark shoes. 

In addition, he was wearing a gray and black baseball cap. 

Anyone with information regarding the alleged retail theft is urged to notify the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.