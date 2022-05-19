Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Explosion at Wisconsin marine construction company sets off billowing blaze

An expulsion caused a large fire to breakout billowing black smoke from a marine construction facility

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
A large fire erupted Thursday at a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin following an explosion that occurred.

Officials from the local fire station said it was unclear what prompted the explosion that led to the fire at the Summerset Marine Construction facility. 

A fire burned at a marine construction company in Wisconsin, Thursday, May 19, 2022.

A fire burned at a marine construction company in Wisconsin, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Fox 6 Milwaukee)

Fox News could not immediately reach the facility for comment, and it remains unclear if anyone was hurt in the day's events

The amount of destruction caused by the explosion and proceeding fire is also unclear, but images surfaced showing clouds of black smoke billowing from the site. 

The Summerset Marine Construction facility, located roughly 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee, produces piers and docks according to its website. 

The roughly 24,000-square-foot facility encompasses a showroom, office, factory and warehouse.

An official from an elementary school roughly a quarter-mile from the facility said they felt the school building shake this morning around 7:50 am. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  