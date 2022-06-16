Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tornado
Published

Wisconsin tornado, storms knock out power for tens of thousands

Power outages impacted more than 86,000

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tens of thousands remained without power in Wisconsin on Thursday after a "rain-wrapped" tornado and storms swept the state. 

Outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed more than 86,500 customers were powerless in the state.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed that a tornado was on the ground, sharing a Twitter photo of the twister. 

The office warned residents that the tornado was in Tomah and Juneau County, and moving toward Mauston, on Wednesday afternoon. 

ODESSA, TEXAS WITHOUT DRINKING WATER AS TEMPERATURES SOAR

A video the agency retweeted from Mauston showed felled trees and downed power lines.

  • Damaged Wisconsin Tornado
    Image 1 of 5

    The Monroe County Sheriff's Office looks at a map of county roads (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

  • Power Outages Wisconsin
    Image 2 of 5

    Power lines are knocked down after a Wisconsin tornado (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

  • Storms Wisconsin
    Image 3 of 5

    First responders react to a tornado in Tomah (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

  • Wisconsin Storms
    Image 4 of 5

    Damage from a tornado in Wisconsin (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

  • Tornado Monroe County
    Image 5 of 5

    The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responds to a tornado  (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The Monroe County Sheriff's office said in a statement that the tornado was reported east of Tomah shortly after 4 p.m. local time. 

MONTANA NATIONAL GUARD LAUNCHES RESCUE MISSIONS FOR PEOPLE STRANDED BY 'SIGNIFICANT' FLOODING

"The tornado appears to have traveled northeast from Hwy 131 and County Hwy A for about 15 miles before leaving Monroe County north of Shennigton. The tornado took down multiple trees, powerlines and barns. There is [a] widespread power outage and damage to a number of homes as well. Multiple semis were blown over onto their sides causing I90 to be shut down for more than 3 hours," the authorities wrote.

No deaths or major injuries were reported from the Wisconsin weather event, and the sheriff asked that residents avoid the area because many roads remain impassable. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to FOX Weather, Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen announced Wednesday night that he had declared a disaster in the community, that tractor-trailers were reportedly blown over and that structures had been destroyed.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.