Wisconsin teacher charged with making terrorist threats after seeing swastikas in notebook

A Grafton, Wisconsin, middle school teacher allegedly made terroristic threats to his students after he discovered students had drawn swastikas on a notebook found in his class, according to reports.

On May 12, police were dispatched to John Long Middle School after a report of a teacher making threats about guns and harming students, Fox 6 in Milwaukee reported.

When police arrived, they spoke with the school principal who said David Schroeder reported finding a notebook with a swastika on it in the classroom. Then, two days later, the teacher saw two students in possession of a drawing with swastikas on it.

A student claimed Schroeder confronted the class about the drawing and said it was inappropriate before telling them, "I wish pain on all of you and your families."

The student also said the teacher threatened to have his daughter visit the pupils’ homes with a baseball bat, adding that "all Jews have guns." Schroeder also allegedly told the student he had 17 guns in his basement.

Schroeder admitted to the school principal that he became "enraged" and threatened to go after the students and "scorch their earth," FOX 6 reported, while also admitting that he threatened to have his daughter visit their homes with a baseball bat.

Schroeder also said he owns firearms, according to prosecutors.

He was escorted off school grounds after the incident.

A criminal complaint obtained by the news station shows that the principal told investigators Schroeder was under investigation before the incident because of "concerning or inappropriate behavior" toward his students.

The principal added that the previous investigation led to the district determining not to renew Schroeder’s contract next year.

Schroeder was booked into the Ozaukee County jail for making terrorist threats and exposing a child to harmful material, according to police.

Schroeder made an appearance in court on Monday and his bond was set at $10,000.

In a statement obtained by Fox 6, Schroeder's attorney described the teacher as a "family man" and educator dedicated to "positively impacting students."

"He believes in inclusivity and, at a time of rising antisemitism, is alleged to have responded inappropriately after being subjected on multiple occasions to a highly offensive, intolerant, and hurtful symbol that has no place in our society," the statement continued. "We ask that everyone reserve judgment as we continue to investigate this matter."