Wisconsin

Wisconsin student suspect shot, killed by police outside middle school during active shooter lockdown

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul confirmed the male student had a weapon outside the school

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A student in Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, was shot and killed by police outside a middle school after it was placed on lockdown for an active shooter threat on Wednesday.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that Attorney General Josh Kaul confirmed a male student had a weapon outside Mt. Horeb Middle School. Responding officers used deadly force on the student, who was not able to gain entry into the school, Kaul added.

The attorney general noted that the suspect was a student in the school district, though he did not confirm the boy’s age or the school he attended.

The Mt. Horeb Area School District turned to social media just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, saying schools throughout the district were placed on lockdown. The posts also told family members to refrain from going to any of the schools in the district.

An officer stands outside the school with a rifle

A Wisconsin school district said a person it described as an active shooter was outside a middle school in Mt. Horeb on Wednesday but the threat was "neutralized" and no one inside the building was injured. (FOX6 Milwaukee )

"An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects," a post around noon said. "As importantly, we have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant."

An earlier post from the district reported "the threat has been neutralized outside of the building."

Mount Horeb Middle School

A suspected student shooter was shot and killed by police at Mt. Horeb Middle School in Wisconsin on May 1, 2024. (Google Maps)

Details about what happened were not provided by the district.

On Wednesday evening, the district announced it was canceling school on Thursday.

"In an effort to continue the healing process, we are canceling school for tomorrow, Thursday, May 2, 2024," the district's Facebook post read.

The Mt. Horeb Police Department did not respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital seeking additional information about the incident.

Mt. Horeb is about 25 miles west of the state capital of Madison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

