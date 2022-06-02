Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin shooting at cemetery leaves multiple victims, police say

Racine police were asking people to avoid Graceland Cemetery due to a 'critical incident'

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
'Don't let this happen again': Uvalde school shooting puts gun rights back into national debate Video

'Don't let this happen again': Uvalde school shooting puts gun rights back into national debate

One week after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas people hold the first funeral for one of the victims. An 18-year-old shot and killed 19 children and 2 teachers and, some Texans are calling for a harder look at the state

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shots were fired at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, Thursday afternoon, leaving multiple people injured. 

Racine police said "multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery" off of Osborne Blvd shortly before 2:30 p.m. 

Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin. 

Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin.  (WITI)

Police said there were victims but did not disclose the number or extent of their injuries. Police would not confirm if the shooting took place during a funeral. 

The scene is still active and being investigated, police said. 

TULSA HOSPITAL SHOOTING VICTIMS IDENTIFIED, ONE WAS GUNMAN'S SURGEON, POLICE SAY

Earlier, police were asking people to avoid the vicinity of the cemetery due to a "critical incident." 

Racine Unified School District told Fox News that students were released 10 minutes later than normal, "once law enforcement us it was safe." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting comes in the wake of two high-profile mass shootings. On May 14, an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Then on May 24, another 18-year-old shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  