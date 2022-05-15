Buffalo shooting: 10 dead in mass NY killing streamed on social media platform Twitch

Buffalo mass shooting: Gov. Hochul calls on God for strength to 'silence voices of hatred and racism

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined a Buffalo Baptist congregation for worship on Sunday as the community mourned the loss of 10 victims who were killed during Saturday’s mass shooting at a local Tops grocery story.

Hochul joined several other public speakers, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, at True Bethel Baptist Church’s Sunday morning worship.

The New York governor called the gunman a "coward" as she told an emotional audience, "an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, because we are all God’s people."

