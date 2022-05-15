Buffalo shooting: 10 dead in mass NY killing streamed on social media platform Twitch
Ten people were killed and at least three others were wounded when accused gunman Payton Gendron opened fire at a Buffalo Tops grocery story on Saturday afternoon. Eleven of the victims were Black individuals.
New York State and Buffalo officials are expected to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. ET to provide the latest updates in the mass shooting investigation.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to join Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia for the afternoon update.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined a Buffalo Baptist congregation for worship on Sunday as the community mourned the loss of 10 victims who were killed during Saturday’s mass shooting at a local Tops grocery story.
Hochul joined several other public speakers, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, at True Bethel Baptist Church’s Sunday morning worship.
The New York governor called the gunman a "coward" as she told an emotional audience, "an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, because we are all God’s people."
New York City deployed increased patrols and counterterrorism resources to certain parts of the city, including around churches and houses of worship in communities of color, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.
The New York Police Department, or NYPD, said in an email to Fox News Digital that investigators have found "no threat to New York City" as a result of Sunday’s attack, but said it has shifted resources "out of an abundance of caution."
"[W]e have shifted counterterrorism and patrol resources to give special attention to a number of locations and areas including major houses of worship in communities of color," NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Brendan Ryan wrote.
The man who allegedly shot 10 people dead and injured three more at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket Saturday likely planned out his racially motivated attack for months, authorities said Sunday.
Police pointed to the roughly 180-page manifesto the alleged shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, posted before going on his rampage. The rambling text included a detailed plan of his assault on the Tops Friendly Market, which he drove to from several counties away, according to police."
This defendant is accused of traveling to our area and targeting innocent people who were shopping for their groceries on a Saturday afternoon. I continue to pray for all affected by this horrific crime," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Saturday
A retired police officer who was one of the 10 people killed in the Buffalo, New York mass shooting Saturday afternoon is being praised as a "hero" by the city's police department.
Retired Buffalo Police officer Aaron Salter was killed at Tops Markets grocery store while trying to protect others from the shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, reports said.
