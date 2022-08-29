Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin prison supervisor arrested for having sex with inmate

A female prison supervisor had repeated sexual encounters with an inmate since April

Associated Press
A female prison supervisor has been arrested for allegedly having repeated sexual encounters with an inmate in her office.

The Racine Journal Times reported Saturday that sheriff’s investigators received allegations Wednesday that the 37-year-old Racine Correctional Institution supervisor was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

A 37-year-old female prison supervisor at the Racine Correctional Institution was arrested for having sexual encounters with an inmate. The inmate said he had sex with the supervisor between 20 and 40 times.

Investigators learned she had given the inmate a cellphone and seized the device. They found photos and messages that supported the allegations.

The inmate told investigators he had sex with the supervisor between 20 and 40 times since April.

FLORIDA MAN FOUND GUILTY OF RAPING WIFE AFTER HE FIRES LAWYER SO HE CAN CROSS-EXAMINE HER

Investigators confronted the supervisor on Thursday. She is being held in the Racine County Jail on $1.1 million cash bail.

The Associated Press is not naming the supervisor because she has not yet been charged.