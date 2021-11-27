Wisconsin police officer resigns for 'sexual activity' with woman in squad car

A Wisconsin police officer resigned after a recording surfaced that showed him engaging in sexual activity with a woman in his department vehicle.

The Madison Police Department investigated the Sept. 16 incident and concluded that Lt. Reginald Patterson violated multiple department policies. Patterson resigned after the department decided "a separation from service" was the most appropriate response.

GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER'S SHOOTING DEATH LEADS TO 3RD ARREST, AUTHORITIES SAY

"The recent actions of Lt. Patterson do not align with the mission of the Madison Police Department," the department said in a statement.

The department placed Patterson on administrative leave for two months and did not name the officer involved in the incident, but local media confirmed and named Patterson in mid-October.

The department had prepared to fire Patterson, a 15-year veteran of the department. Patterson apologized for the incident when he resigned.

TACOMA MALL SHOOTING SENDS BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS FLEEING; AT LEAST ONE WOUNDED

Marcel Scott, a bystander, recorded the incident in the parking lot of a Farm and Fleet, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Video of the officer and the woman circulated on social media and Patterson was placed on administrative leave.

The woman involved was not a prostitute, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office conducted a second investigation and determined no action rose to the level of criminal charges, Fox 6 Now reported.