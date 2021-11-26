Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Manhunt
Published

Tacoma mall shooting sends Black Friday shoppers fleeing; at least one wounded

No active shooter remained at the Tacoma Mall, about 30 miles south of Seattle, a report said

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A manhunt was underway in western Washington state late Friday after gunfire in a crowded Tacoma mall on Black Friday left at least one person wounded. 

No active shooter remained at the Tacoma Mall, about 30 miles south of Seattle, FOX 13 of Seattle reported.

The shooting sent shoppers running, with some sheltering in place and stores forced to lock down. 

NORTH CAROLINA BLACK FRIDAY MALL SHOOTING SENDS CUSTOMERS SCRAMBLING, 3 SHOT, 1 IN CUSTODY

At least one person was wounded Friday evening in a shooting at the Tacoma Mall. Tacoma is about 30 miles south of Seattle. 

At least one person was wounded Friday evening in a shooting at the Tacoma Mall. Tacoma is about 30 miles south of Seattle.  (Getty Images)

"We heard a stampede running through the center of the mall and people trying to run in and the staff here in our store immediately went and locked the doors," witness Aury Moore told FOX 13. "While they did that, they had everybody in the store move to the back of the store and get low. Once they had everybody in the back of the store, they opened the back room and had everybody go in the backroom and offered us water and all of that, and got on the phone called the police."

No arrests were immediately reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no word on the victim's condition. Officials were also searching for additional victims. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Your Money