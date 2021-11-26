Tacoma mall shooting sends Black Friday shoppers fleeing; at least one wounded

A manhunt was underway in western Washington state late Friday after gunfire in a crowded Tacoma mall on Black Friday left at least one person wounded.

No active shooter remained at the Tacoma Mall, about 30 miles south of Seattle, FOX 13 of Seattle reported.

The shooting sent shoppers running, with some sheltering in place and stores forced to lock down.

NORTH CAROLINA BLACK FRIDAY MALL SHOOTING SENDS CUSTOMERS SCRAMBLING, 3 SHOT, 1 IN CUSTODY

"We heard a stampede running through the center of the mall and people trying to run in and the staff here in our store immediately went and locked the doors," witness Aury Moore told FOX 13. "While they did that, they had everybody in the store move to the back of the store and get low. Once they had everybody in the back of the store, they opened the back room and had everybody go in the backroom and offered us water and all of that, and got on the phone called the police."

No arrests were immediately reported.

There was no word on the victim's condition. Officials were also searching for additional victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.