Wisconsin hunter says two trophy bucks stolen from truck; hopes thief needed them

A Wisconsin hunter said he was hunting with his son recently and the two killed two bucks in the central area of Birnamwood, and when they returned to their truck, the deer were missing.

"It's a real empty, lost feeling, I mean when you get something stolen from you," Chris Hutchinson, the hunter, told 620WTMJ.com reported. He told the station that he and his son killed the deer but wanted to continue hunting. When they returned to the truck, the deer were gone.

The fine for sealing animals is, at the minimum, $2,000, the report said. Hutchinson told the station that he hopes the person who stole the deer needed them, but he said, "I learned to keep everything locked down, you can’t trust anybody."