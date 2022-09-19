Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin homeowner kills intruder

Wisconsin home intruder was damaging vehicles, trying to enter homes

Associated Press
A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant.

Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes.

The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said "the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle."

A Wisconsin homeowner killed a home intruder. No arrests have been made.

Police did report details of how the homeowner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.