Wisconsin governor tells Trump to cancel visit to Kenosha

Wisconsin’s Democratic gov tells Trump not to visit after president announced plans trip to inspect Kenosha riot damage

Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Democrat, who has been critical of President Trump, urged him to reconsider traveling to Kenosha on Tuesday. The city has experienced violent protests following the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, 29.

In a letter written by Evers and obtained by the Associated Press, the governor said, "I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

The protests in Kenosha, which followed several in bigger cities around the nation, started this week after Blake was shot seven times on Aug. 23, by Kenosha police Officer Rusten Sheskey. Video seen on social media shows Sheskey shooting at Blake as he reached into his car, where Wisconsin officials later said a knife was found. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Colorado Rep. Ken Buck seeks investigation probing who is paying for violent protests around country

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Sunday sought a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into who’s funding recent violent protests that have sprung up across the country, reiterating statements made by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was recently attacked while leaving President Trump’s nomination acceptance speech Thursday at the White House.

Buck had first addressed the issue after Paul and his wife Kelley were accosted while returning from the speech Thursday, on the way back to their hotel.

"If the Tea Party threatened a Democratic Senator and assaulted police officers like this, it would be leading CNN," the Colorado Republican wrote on Friday. "Every conservative politician would be asked to condemn it. Where is the outrage?"

Paul commented on the issue in an opinion piece for Fox News published on Saturday.

He revealed some of the protesters were actually staying in the same hotel -- and on the same floor -- as he and his wife. Some were even as close as the next room.

"They were talking about their mob activities and even saying they thought we were here on this floor," Paul wrote. "We had to develop a 3 a.m. plan with Capitol Police to get to safety." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Farmer’s Almanac claims upcoming winter looks 'cold and snowy' with some 'crazy in-between'

The Farmers’ Almanac recently released its extended forecast for the upcoming 2020-2021 winter season, revealing the weather could be brutally cold and snowy for much of the country.

Editor Peter Geiger released a statement explaining the prediction, saying “Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall.”



According to the forecast, those who live in the northern half of the country should get ready for extended bouts of cold.



Long-range forecasts from the periodical are calling for normal to below-normal temperatures in areas from the Great Lakes and Midwest stretching westward over the Northern and Central Plains and into the Rockies.



Areas around the Great Lakes are also expected to see a "fair share of snow," but above-normal snowfall is also expected farther west from the western Dakotas into northern portions of Colorado and Utah, as well as Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and central and eastern sections of Washington and Oregon. Big cities in the Northeast, the publication reported, as well as parts of the Mid-Atlantic, may see a blizzard during the second week of February, with 1 to 2 feet of snow in places from Washington, D.C. to Boston. Another big snowstorm may also target the East Coast during the final week of March, with "significant" late-season snowfall. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



