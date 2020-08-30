2020 MTV VMAs: Keke Palmer, The Weeknd call attention to Black Lives Matter movement

After months of racial tension have rocked the globe, the topic was addressed at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Host Keke Palmer was the first the address the Black Lives Matter movement at Sunday's event.

"As rough as it's been, there have been incredible moments of inspiration that have given my generation hope," said Palmer, 27. "We've seen heroes going above and beyond, whether they drive a delivery truck, work at a grocery store, or serve on the front lines in a hospital."

2020 MTV VMAS DEDICATES SHOW TO CHADWICK BOSEMAN; THE WEEKND TAKES HOME TOP HONOR

She continued: "And with the Black Lives Matter movement, we've seen our generation step up, take to the streets, and make sure our voices will be heard. Enough is enough!"

The "Hustlers" actress then addressed the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer, dubbing it "yet another devastating reminder that we can't stop. That we can never tolerate police brutality. Or any injustice. We must continue the fight to end systemic racism."

Palmer urged viewers to come together because it's "time to be the change we want to see."

2020 MTV VMAS: MILEY CYRUS DAZZLES IN SPARKLING SHEER DRESS, SWINGS ON DISCO BALL DURING PERFORMANCE

"Music has that power. Music can help us heal," she insisted. "It's all love, and that's what tonight is about."

Later in the evening, The Weeknd took to the stage to accept the award for best R&B.

In his brief acceptance speech, the singer -- born Abel Tesfaye -- admitted that "it’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment."

"I’m just gonna say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor," he added. "Thank you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He reiterated the same statement when accepting the award for video of the year.