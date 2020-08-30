Adele slammed for wearing Bantu knots, Jamaican flag bikini: 'Stop it for good'

Adele is taking heat.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to Notting Hill Carnival, which was all but canceled this year as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

The carnival is meant to celebrate Caribbean culture and has taken place since 1966, according to BBC. This year, the experience was virtual.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲," Adele wrote in the photo's caption.

In the photo, the "Hello" singer donned a bikini top decorated with the Jamaican flag and wore her hair in Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle.

The British pop star was accused of cultural appropriation after donning the look.

"Dear white people, please just be yourselves and stop it for good with cultural appropriation," someone commented, per People. "Adele the bantu knots were unnecessary. The Jamaican flag bikini top was unnecessary... Please just stop it."

Another said that "black women are discriminated against for wearing cultural hairstyles like bantu knots and locs but white people are not, that’s not fair and that’s why people are pissed off."

There were a handful of supporters, however.

"I’m from the Caribbean and this is why we have festivals/carnival," said one. "For others to appreciate and celebrate our culture. Nothing inappropriate here."

"WE LOVE SEEING OUR FLAG EVERYWHERE!!!!" another insisted. "This made me smile. It shows the impact my little island has on the whole world. How influential we truly are."

Reps for Adele did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.