©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

CRIME
Published

Accused Kenosha shooter's lawyer claims self-defense amid new video

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 17-year-old charged in two shooting deaths amid a chaotic demonstration in Kenosha, Wis., earlier this week feared for his life after being attacked by rioters who chased him and beat him on the ground, his attorney said Friday.

In a lengthy statement, the lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, John Pierce, announced he and attorney Lin Wood are representing the teen. Rittenhouse faces multiples criminal charges in connection with the Tuesday shooting that killed two people and wounded a third.

Pierce said the teen was protecting an auto dealership that was destroyed during riots the night before. Hours earlier he had finished work as a community lifeguard in the city and helped removed graffiti at a local high school.

