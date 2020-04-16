Wisconsin governor extends coronavirus stay-at-home order for over another month

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's "Safer at Home" order from April 24 to May 26 on Thursday, in an effort to continue fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Evers instructed the state's Department of Health to carry out the directive, which will institute new safety measures but also allows for certain things to start up again, according to a press release.

“A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, 'Safer at Home' is working. That said, we aren't out of the woods just yet,” Evers said.



Some of the changes will include: The ability for public libraries to now provide curbside pick-up of books, golf courses may open again with certain restrictions, and nonessential businesses can do more than just minimum basic operations, including deliveries and pickups.

The order also asks essential businesses to step up their disinfection practices and ensure that only necessary workers are present on site. Retail stores will remain open, but the number of people allowed inside will continue to be limited.

K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, and public parks may be shut down if social distancing is not strictly observed.

This news comes on the same day that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended his state's stay-at-home policy until May 15. Cuomo also ordered anyone taking public transit to wear a face-covering or mask. That directive will be enforced starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

"I'm getting a lot of not happy phone calls off what I said yesterday about wearing a mask in public, but, I'm sorry it makes people unhappy," he said. "I do not consider it a major burden and it really is a simple measure that can save lives."

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report