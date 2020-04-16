New York's coronavirus shutdown will continue through May 15, Cuomo says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced Thursday that all non-essential businesses and workers must remain home during the coronavirus outbreak through at least May 15.

The decision comes as Cuomo and other governors in the region are trying to coordinate the reopening of their state’s economies. New York reported 606 new deaths Thursday, but total hospitalizations remain falling, and the number of new ICU admissions is “down significantly for the first time”, Cuomo says.

“We have to continue what we are doing,” Cuomo said. “I don’t want to project beyond that period... people need certainty and clarity so they can plan, I need a coordinated action plan with the other states. So one month we will continue the close down policies.

“What happens after then? I don’t know,” Cuomo said. “We will see depending on what the data shows.”

Connecticut recently announced that its closures will last through May 20.