Wisconsin food deliverer with suspended license charged after striking, killing pedestrian: reports

An unlicensed Milwaukee, Wisconsin, man claiming to be a DoorDash driver, was accused of killing a woman last week after hitting her with his car while making a delivery, according to reports.

Latrell Katherine, 27, was arrested by Milwaukee police and charged with knowingly operating a vehicle on a suspended license, resulting in the death of a person.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported the 27-year-old told officers he was making a DoorDash delivery when he struck 35-year-old Tesa Steele, who was walking across Capitol Drive.

Katherine admitted to police that when he was driving to his delivery destination, an SUV in front of him abruptly changed lanes, according to the criminal complaint.

He told investigators he did not know why the vehicle changed lanes, and after passing the SUV, his vehicle struck Steele. Katherine, the complaint noted, told police he did not see the victim or know he hit her until he pulled over.

Steele was transported to an area hospital where she later died. FOX 6 reported that an autopsy showed she died of multiple blunt force injuries and skull fractures.

Police said Katherine admitted to driving on a suspended license.

The officers asked him how he was able to drive for the food delivery company without a license, and he said the app allows the delivery person to choose whether they are using a bicycle or car – he said he always selects "bicycle."

As spokesperson for DoorDash said on Wednesday that Katherine was not affiliated with the platform.

"This is a devastating tragedy and our hearts are with the loved ones of the victim," the spokesperson said. "The driver involved is not associated with our platform. We have permanently deactivated the account that was used during this incident and have reached out directly to law enforcement to assist with their investigation."

Katherine’s license was suspended in February 2021, FOX 6 reported, for not paying fines related to driving without a license in October 2020.

He appeared in court Wednesday and his bond was set at $2,000.

DoorDash did not immediately respond to questions regarding the incident.