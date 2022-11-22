Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul files lawsuit against milling company regarding violations at explosion site

WI lawsuit seeks up to $25,000 for each of the 30 violations found at the corn mill

Associated Press
Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Monday against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago.

Kaul filed the action against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County. The lawsuit alleges the state Department of Natural Resources discovered 30 violations at the company’s Cambria corn mill during 2019 inspections, including emissions violations, recordkeeping violations and reporting violations. The lawsuit seeks up to $25,000 for each violation.

A grain dust explosion at the mill in 2017 killed five employees. A federal grand jury indicted the company this past May in connection with the explosion on charges that managers violated safety standards and concealed unsafe conditions from regulators. That case is still pending.

WISCONSIN HUNTING ACCIDENT RESULTS IN 11-YEAR-OLD'S DEATH

Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul is filing a lawsuit against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County over safety violations at the site of an explosion that took place five years ago.

Didion attorneys didn't immediately respond to email messages.