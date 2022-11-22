Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin hunting accident results in 11-year-old's death

Boy was shot in chest by 41-year-old man trying to unload his gun

Associated Press
An 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accident in Green Lake County during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunt.

The boy was shot in the chest around 9 a.m. Sunday as a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his gun while it was in the back seat of a vehicle, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

An 11-year-old boy was accidently shot in the chest by a man trying to unload his gun during opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunt. The boy ended up dying in the hospital.

The boy died at a hospital, WLUK-TV reported. He and the man were part of the same hunting party, authorities said.

