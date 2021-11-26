Expand / Collapse search
Published

Winter weather forecast for Great Lakes, New England as rain continues for Pacific Northwest

Highest snowfall totals are forecast for the Adirondacks, northern New England

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
A couple of rounds of winter weather systems will bring snow and gusty winds to the Great Lakes region over the coming days. 

Snowfall totals between 4-8 inches are anticipated, with the highest totals forecast for portions of the Adirondacks and northern New England. 

Cold front exits

Cold front exits (Credit: Fox News)

Winter storm watches, warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for portions of northern New York and northern New England throughout the weekend. 

Meanwhile, rounds of rain will continue across the Pacific Northwest

Winter weather alerts

Winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Beginning on Saturday, an additional 3-6 inches of rain is expected across the Olympics and northern Cascades. 

Possible flooding and excessive runoff will be of concern during the weekend. 

Rain in the Pacific Northwest

Rain in the Pacific Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Finally, along the Gulf Coast, a low-pressure system will produce light-to-moderate rainfall. 

Rain is expected on Saturday for much of coastal Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley

Rain along the Gulf Coast

Rain along the Gulf Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Most of this rain will clear out by Sunday. 

