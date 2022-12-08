Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Weather
Published

Winter weather alerts extend from Midwest to Plains

Tennessee, Kentucky to see heavy rain

Adam Klotz
By Adam Klotz | Fox News
Winter weather alerts are in place from the Plains to the upper Midwest as a cold front cuts through the middle of the country. 

On the warm side of the front, heavy rain is dropping from the southern Plains to the Ohio River Valley. 

The heaviest rain on Thursday is expected across Tennessee and Kentucky. 

Winter weather alerts through Friday afternoon in the Plains, upper Midwest

Winter weather alerts through Friday afternoon in the Plains, upper Midwest (Credit: Fox News)

Back on the cold side of the front, snow is spreading from the Plains to Michigan. 

Widely 1-3 inches of snow is expected. 

Ice forecast through Thursday afternoon from the Plains to Michigan

Ice forecast through Thursday afternoon from the Plains to Michigan (Credit: Fox News)

Additionally, ice is forecast from Kansas and northeastward to portions of Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, unsettled weather is forecast for the West Coast. 

Snow forecast through Saturday morning from the Plains to Michigan

Snow forecast through Saturday morning from the Plains to Michigan (Credit: Fox News)

Several systems are expected over the next few days, the first bringing coastal showers and high-elevation snow beginning Thursday morning in the Pacific Northwest. 

A second, larger system will reach into northern California over the weekend. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.