Winter storm warnings issued for Midwest, Northeast; Florida may see tornadoes

Winter storm warnings have been issued across the Midwest as the mid-Atlantic and Northeast brace for flooding and potential power outages on Christmas Eve.

A holiday blizzard tore through Minnesota on Wednesday, delaying and canceling flights and closing roads.

MIDWEST SEES POWERFUL SNOWSTORM, EXTREME COLD AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS DAY

By Thursday, wind chill temperatures had dropped between minus 20 and minus 35 degrees in central Minnesota and the State Patrol reported to The Star Tribune that snowplows were not able to operate due to zero-visibility conditions.

To the south, intense winds caused rolling blackouts, though the storm didn't stop last-minute holiday shoppers from rushing to stores for gifts or alcohol.

It did, however, close businesses, including COVID-19 testing sites.

South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and other parts of the Great Plains experienced similarly treacherous weather, though the low-pressure storm system is eastward-bound.

In Northeast Ohio, heavy snowfall is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Wet, wintry weather and warmer temperatures coupled with existing snow still melting from last week's massive East Coast storm may lead to flooding.

Christmas Eve will be wet and windy for millions of Americans up and down the I-95 corridor.

While New York City will likely see wind gusts up to 65 mph, leading some utility companies to cancel the holiday for power crews, the Carolinas are at a severe storm risk.

Snow is possible as far south as the Tennessee Valley, and thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in Florida. The Sunshine State is forecast to see some of the lowest holiday temperatures in over two decades.

The system is expected to clear out by Friday morning.