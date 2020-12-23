Expand / Collapse search
Published

Florida to get coldest Christmas Eve in 2 decades

"Falling iguanas" are possible in the region

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Another December cold front could ensure South Florida will see its coldest Christmas holiday in 21 years.

Though Christmas Eve highs will hover at around 80 degrees, forecasts project temperatures will fall rapidly overnight.

CHRISTMAS 2020 WEATHER FORECAST SPLITS US

The Sunshine State will be in for lows in the 50s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the mid- to high 60s. 

And, as the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Tuesday, it will only get colder.

Lily, a rescue dog, runs during cold weather at South Pointe Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Friday night and Saturday morning temperatures could dip into the 30s inland and the 40s along the coast. With wind chill, it will feel even colder.

Miami's National Weather Service warned that "falling iguanas" were "possible" due to the shift, though the temperature drop would not be record-setting. Iguanas are cold-blooded, becoming progressively less mobile as temperatures drop below 50 degrees, which can cause the lizards to lose their perches in trees.

The last time South Florida saw Christmas temperatures below 73 was 1999

In 2019, the highs on Christmas were around 79 degrees with lows in the 60s.

Central Florida also has a 60% chance of being colder than normal for the holiday, according to The Miami Herald.

The month's fourth cold front will move out over the weekend. Highs will reportedly rise to the upper 70s and lows to the 50s and 60s.

