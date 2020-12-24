Midwest sees powerful snowstorm, extreme cold ahead of Christmas Day

A major winter storm system is bringing lingering snow, frigid temperatures and gusty winds to the Midwest on Thursday.

The powerful low-pressure system is lifting into southeast Canada but the cold front associated with it will impact weather in the Eastern U.S. the rest of the week. The cold front stretching south will combine with moisture off the Gulf of Mexico bringing widespread heavy rain to the southeastern states.

Flooding and flash flooding is possible as that line of storms sweeps northeast into the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Rainfall of 1 to 4 inches is possible in areas still snow-covered from last week's nor'easter, leading to even greater flood risk.

High temperatures across the Northeast on Christmas Day will also lead to rapid snow melt.

On the backside of this powerful system is much colder air.

As much as 4 to 8 inches of snow is forecast through portions of the Ohio River Valley and the central Appalachians. Some light freezing rain is also possible.

The extreme cold behind the front will push temperatures 15 to 25 degrees below average in the middle of the country on Christmas Day.