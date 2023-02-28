Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm
Winter storm brings messy travel conditions for Northeast

Some parts of New York, New England could get up to a foot of snow

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Winter storm hits New York, Northeast Video

Winter storm hits New York, Northeast

Footage shows snowy roads north of New York City as a winter storm is moving through the Northeast. (Credit: WABC-TV)

Millions of Americans throughout the Northeast are facing hazardous travel conditions Tuesday as a winter storm is dumping snow across the region. 

Real-time traffic data from Google showed slow-moving interstates in Pennsylvania, New York and New England as the National Weather Service said "snowfall totals of 4-8 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible." 

"Hazardous travel expected during the Tuesday AM commute -- if you must be on the road, take extra caution and make sure your car is stocked with emergency supplies," the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned in a tweet. 

Parts of New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine could see up to a foot of snow, according to forecasts Tuesday. 

Snow is seen falling on roads north of New York City on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Snow is seen falling on roads north of New York City on Tuesday, Feb. 28. (WABC-TV)

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for nine states. 

"Some light icing may occur on the southern periphery of the snow shield in northern Pennsylvania and southern New York," the NWS also said. 

Snow expected to fall in the Northeast through Wednesday.

Snow expected to fall in the Northeast through Wednesday. (Fox News/Fox Weather)

The agency’s Boston office tweeted that "Temperatures climb above freezing this morning and will result in a heavy wet snow across the interior" of New England. 

Current snowfall totals for parts of the Northeast.

Current snowfall totals for parts of the Northeast. (Fox News/Fox Weather)

"Areas to the south and east, mainly along the coast will likely see a change over to rain by late morning/early afternoon," it added. 

The storm is expected to taper off by Tuesday night as it pulls away from the East Coast, according to Fox Weather. 

