Winter storm slams South with heavy snow, power outages as over 1,000 flights canceled out of Charlotte

A storm system that's bringing heavy snow and freezing rain across a large section of the South is leaving thousands without power Sunday as wintry precipitation blasts the region.

Over 117,000 customers in the Carolinas are without power as of early Sunday morning as snow and freezing precipitation continues to fall, FOX Carolina reported.

The majority of the power outages are in North Carolina, where the highest amounts of snowfall are expected to fall. The National Weather Service said that more than a foot of snow is possible from North Carolina into south-central Virginia.

"Travel will be severely affected across much of these areas, and some power outages are likely," the NWS said in its advisory.

North Carolina Emergency Management said that the threat of ice and freezing rain increased Sunday, especially along the Interstate 85 corridor. There is now a "high probability" of widespread power outages.

Governors and local officials in several states declared emergencies ahead of the storm crossing several Southern states and poised to hit particularly hard in portions of North Carolina and Virginia.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday that residents in some parts of the state should be ready for a lengthy fight with the storm.

"We're preparing for days of impact, not hours," Cooper said, urging caution. "This weekend isn't the time to head out to see the winter wonderland. Stay safe where you are. Getting out on dangerous roads could put your life at risk."

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the sixth busiest airport in the country, said American Airlines would reduce its operations starting Saturday evening and scattered cancellations are expected through Monday morning.

Over 1,000 flights were canceled as of Sunday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

"Travelers are encouraged to frequently check with their air carrier for any cancellations or delays before coming to the airport," the airport said.

Officials have warned residents to prepare emergency kits and staff off roads in impacted areas.

"Roads are slick and driving is not something you want to attempt this morning," the Durham County Sheriff's Office said. "Keep roads clear for plows and emergency vehicles."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.