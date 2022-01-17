Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm
Published

Winter storm bringing weather hazards to Northeast, New England

More than a foot of snow is possible in some areas

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for January 17 Video

National weather forecast for January 17

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

A powerful winter storm that brought record breaking snow and ice to the south, tornadoes in Florida, hundreds of thousands of power outages and hurricane force winds along the coast is still cranked up and bringing many weather hazards for the Northeast and New England.   

More than a foot of snow is still possible across interior sections of the Northeast.  

Expected snowfall totals through Monday.

Expected snowfall totals through Monday. (Fox News)

Flooding concerns are present along the coast as strong winds push water from the Atlantic inland.   

The storm will move into Canada by Tuesday.  

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 17. 

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 17.  (Fox News)

Lake effect snow will still pile up and bitter cold air will settle in behind the system. 

Meanwhile, dry, warm conditions will fuel the risk for wildfire danger over the Southern Plains and Southern Rockies. 

