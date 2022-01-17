Winter storm bringing weather hazards to Northeast, New England

A powerful winter storm that brought record breaking snow and ice to the south, tornadoes in Florida, hundreds of thousands of power outages and hurricane force winds along the coast is still cranked up and bringing many weather hazards for the Northeast and New England.

More than a foot of snow is still possible across interior sections of the Northeast .

Flooding concerns are present along the coast as strong winds push water from the Atlantic inland.

The storm will move into Canada by Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lake effect snow will still pile up and bitter cold air will settle in behind the system.

Meanwhile, dry, warm conditions will fuel the risk for wildfire danger over the Southern Plains and Southern Rockies.