Wild wedding guest bites person's fingertip off after being told to leave Milwaukee nuptials

A Milwaukee man accused of biting the fingertip off a person at a wedding in 2023 pleaded no contest this week to charges of disorderly conduct and battery, according to reports.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that Nathan Landsee of Milwaukee pleaded no contest to the charges on Monday, before the court found him guilty on both counts.

Court documents obtained by the station show that on Oct. 27, 2023, police were dispatched to The Club at Lac La Belle, a wedding venue in the Town of Oconomowoc, after receiving reports that "someone had their fingertip bitten off."

Once officers arrived, they located Landsee, who "was sitting on a couch with blood on his sleeve, which did not appear to be from him. There was also blood on the floor between the foyer and the ballroom…," police wrote in the criminal complaint. "There were several people remaining inside the venue who appeared to have been disturbed by this incident, including some who were crying."

Investigators learned from one witness that there were two incidents. The first incident happened when Landsee "inappropriately touched another guest," the complaint read.

Others at the wedding became upset with Landsee, who became agitated and started to yell.

He was then taken to a side room closed off to the main ballroom. The complaint noted that the bride and groom tried to calm the defendant down, which led to the second incident.

A short time later, the station reported, Landsee became disorderly and started yelling again. Another witness told investigators Landsee’s behavior led to people asking him to leave the wedding. But that made him even more agitated, and he continued to cause a loud ruckus.

The first witness who spoke to investigators said he told Landsee if he did not leave in five minutes, police would be called.

Landsee then allegedly "started to lunge at him and was attempting to strike him."

A scuffle broke out, and when three others pinned Landsee to the ground, he "bit the tip off someone’s finger," the complaint said.

"The victim’s injuries were significant," a responding sergeant noted. "It appeared that approximately a half-inch of the finger had been bitten off. The bone inside the finger appeared to be exposed."

The sergeant added that the fingertip was put into a cup of ice.

Landsee was reportedly cooperative with investigators, who said he appeared "highly intoxicated."

Police wrote that Landsee said "he did not know what happened, but that everyone was grabbing him, and someone put their hand inside his mouth, so he bit down."

The victim told police on Oct. 29, 2023, that the injury to his finger resulted in 18 or 19 stitches as the surgeon attempted to reattach the tip of his finger. If the surgery was not successful, the victim told police, he would have a deformity for the rest of his life.

Landsee is expected to be sentenced on Dec. 13.