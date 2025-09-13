Wikipedia debates deleting the profile page of Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A debate is raging among Wikipedia editors over whether to delete the profile page of Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Her Wikipedia entry is currently locked, with users unable to make changes as editor nominators argue she fails the site’s notability standard and lacks significant independent coverage.

Erika did not have a standalone Wikipedia page before her husband’s death. Editors noted the article was created on Thursday in the immediate aftermath of the killing.

While Erika did not have a major public profile beforehand, she has been thrust into the national spotlight since Wednesday’s tragedy. Her emotional and defiant speech Friday night drew millions of viewers worldwide, and several major outlets have since profiled her.

In the speech, she vowed that Turning Point USA would continue its campus tour this fall. Her husband co-founded the conservative advocacy group in 2012.

One nominator, an editor using the handle "Epluribusunumyall," wrote in the Articles for Deletion (AfD) thread that the profile should be pulled.

"Article was created in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s killing yesterday, but coverage otherwise is either limited in nature (i.e., her participation in beauty pageants) or inherited from her husband," the user wrote.

Another editor backed up that viewpoint, saying Erika isn’t notable apart from being married to Charlie.

Many of the delete arguments rely on core Wikipedia policy, saying Erika does not meet general notability guidelines, lacks significant independent coverage, and should not inherit notoriety from her husband.

Wikipedia, which allows anyone to edit its articles, often locks high-profile or disputed pages during heated debates. The entry is currently locked until Sept. 18.

However, the majority of those weighing in have argued that her profile should be kept, writing that there is significant public interest in her now due to current headlines.

"Wikipedia looks ridiculous with a banner on top noting that this topic is being targeted for deletion," one user wrote. "And it can't be edited until Sept. 18? Again, ridiculous. She gave a speech Friday night, two nights after the murder (covered live only by FOX) in which she forcefully declared her intentions to take the TPUSA movement forward. The clamps need to be removed."

Another echoed those sentiments.

"This is ridiculous nitpicking. She is NOW notable, so she should now be included in Wiki," the user wrote. "There are plenty of people highlighted in Wiki that are far from ‘notable’ as many would define it."

Many keep votes are driven by current public interest and her Miss Arizona win in 2012 — arguments sometimes seen as weaker under policy.

Although the keep votes are in the majority, the decision will ultimately hinge on whether administrators believe there’s enough independent, significant coverage to meet the bar. Policy-heavy delete rationales carry weight.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wikipedia for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Wikipedia has often been criticized for leaning left. In 2022, Elon Musk slammed the site for contemplating removing its entry on the "Twitter Files" investigation, while in 2020 the platform locked down a page on Hunter Biden’s laptop.