Tech

Wikipedia debates deleting the profile page of Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika

Editors are split on whether Charlie Kirk's widow has enough independent coverage to warrant entry

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
A debate is raging among Wikipedia editors over whether to delete the profile page of Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Her Wikipedia entry is currently locked, with users unable to make changes as editor nominators argue she fails the site’s notability standard and lacks significant independent coverage.

Erika did not have a standalone Wikipedia page before her husband’s death. Editors noted the article was created on Thursday in the immediate aftermath of the killing.

Erika Kirk tribute speech

Erika Kirk delivers an emotional speech two days after Charlie Kirk’s killing, with a tribute message and photo of him displayed on the podium. (Courtesy: Turning Point USA)

CHARLIE KIRK HONORED AS 'GENERATION'S GREATEST' AT MASSIVE LONDON RALLY WHERE MUSK CONDEMNS LEFT

While Erika did not have a major public profile beforehand, she has been thrust into the national spotlight since Wednesday’s tragedy. Her emotional and defiant speech Friday night drew millions of viewers worldwide, and several major outlets have since profiled her.

In the speech, she vowed that Turning Point USA would continue its campus tour this fall. Her husband co-founded the conservative advocacy group in 2012.

YOUTH LEADERS MOURN 'THE GODFATHER OF CAMPUS CONSERVATISM' CHARLIE KIRK FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION

One nominator, an editor using the handle "Epluribusunumyall," wrote in the Articles for Deletion (AfD) thread that the profile should be pulled.

"Article was created in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s killing yesterday, but coverage otherwise is either limited in nature (i.e., her participation in beauty pageants) or inherited from her husband," the user wrote.

Another editor backed up that viewpoint, saying Erika isn’t notable apart from being married to Charlie.

Many of the delete arguments rely on core Wikipedia policy, saying Erika does not meet general notability guidelines, lacks significant independent coverage, and should not inherit notoriety from her husband.

Erika Kirk weeps over Charlie Kirk's casket

Erika Kirk weeps over her late husband Charlie's casket. Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk was killed on Sept. 10, 2025, during an event at Utah Valley University. (@MrsErikaKirk/Instagram)

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK

Wikipedia, which allows anyone to edit its articles, often locks high-profile or disputed pages during heated debates. The entry is currently locked until Sept. 18.

However, the majority of those weighing in have argued that her profile should be kept, writing that there is significant public interest in her now due to current headlines.

"Wikipedia looks ridiculous with a banner on top noting that this topic is being targeted for deletion," one user wrote. "And it can't be edited until Sept. 18? Again, ridiculous. She gave a speech Friday night, two nights after the murder (covered live only by FOX) in which she forcefully declared her intentions to take the TPUSA movement forward. The clamps need to be removed."

Another echoed those sentiments.

"This is ridiculous nitpicking. She is NOW notable, so she should now be included in Wiki," the user wrote. "There are plenty of people highlighted in Wiki that are far from ‘notable’ as many would define it."

Many keep votes are driven by current public interest and her Miss Arizona win in 2012 — arguments sometimes seen as weaker under policy.

Charlie and Erika Kirk stand together on stage at event

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk is pictured with his wife Erika Kirk on stage at an event earlier this year in Phoenix. Erika Kirk has since stepped into the spotlight following his death. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Although the keep votes are in the majority, the decision will ultimately hinge on whether administrators believe there’s enough independent, significant coverage to meet the bar. Policy-heavy delete rationales carry weight.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wikipedia for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication. 

Wikipedia has often been criticized for leaning left. In 2022, Elon Musk slammed the site for contemplating removing its entry on the "Twitter Files" investigation, while in 2020 the platform locked down a page on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
