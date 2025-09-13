Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk honored as 'generation's greatest' at massive London rally where Musk condemns left

Tens of thousands of people took part in a 'Unite the Kingdom' in London, England, on Saturday

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Friend of Charlie Kirk speaks to his legacy Video

Friend of Charlie Kirk speaks to his legacy

Anna Scott Marsh, friend of Charlie Kirk, joins Fox News Live to speak on his legacy and impact he had on the American youth.

Tens of thousands of people took part in a "Unite the Kingdom" rally in London, England, on Saturday, where demonstrators also honored Charlie Kirk with some holding pictures and banners of the late conservative activist. 

Organizers played a heartwarming tribute video to Kirk that included a viral clip of him giving life advice to a 13-year-old girl at a Turning Point USA event.

The rally was organized by activist Tommy Robinson, who said the video was shown to thank and "honor the life of one of our generation’s greatest." Elon Musk also appeared via video link and condemned the left as "the party of murder" following Kirk’s death.

Man holds framed photo of Charlie Kirk at London rally

Supporters display a large photo of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk as thousands marched in London at the "Unite the Kingdom" rally organized by Tommy Robinson. (Carl Recine/reuters)

YOUTH LEADERS MOURN 'THE GODFATHER OF CAMPUS CONSERVATISM' CHARLIE KIRK FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION

Robinson billed the march as a demonstration for free speech, saying it was also held in defense of British heritage and culture.

"A man who inspired a generation of young men based on courage and based on faith," Robinson told the cheering crowd, which also sang Kirk’s name.

"In honor of Charlie Kirk and in honor of freedom on the 13th we march," Robinson wrote in a social media post earlier in the week.

One demonstrator carried a sign reading, "Freedom of speech is dead. RIP Charlie Kirk," according to The Associated Press.

Aerial shots showed streams of demonstrators carrying the St. George’s red-and-white flag of England and the Union Jack. Many chanted, "We want our country back."

Police estimated the crowd at about 110,000 people, while organizers claimed the figure was in the "millions." A rival protest drew about 5,000 marchers.

Musk condemned the killing of Kirk, who was fatally shot on Wednesday at the University of Utah. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested for the crime.

Charlie Kirk banner London rally

People march with a banner honoring Charlie Kirk during the London rally, which organizers billed as a demonstration for free speech and British culture. ( Jamie Lashmar/PA Images via Getty Images)

FOX NEWS PERSONALITIES OFFER EMOTIONAL TRIBUTES TO CHARLIE KIRK: 'HE LOVED AMERICA SO MUCH'

"You see how much violence there is on the left, with our friend Charlie Kirk getting murdered in cold blood this week, and people on the left celebrating it openly," Musk said. "The left is the party of murder."

Robinson praised Musk for purchasing Twitter and lifting bans on right-wing commentators, saying Saturday’s event would not have been possible without him.

He added that the British public was "telling the world they’re ready to fight back," linking that directly to Musk giving them a platform.

Robinson told the crowd in a hoarse voice that migrants now had more rights in court than the "British public, the people that built this nation."

The marches come as the U.K. is riven by debate over migrants crossing the English Channel in overcrowded boats to arrive without authorization.

Musk warned of the dangers of stifling free speech and said the U.K. was at a critical point in its history.

Charlie Kirk tribute sign London

A poster with Charlie Kirk’s image and the words "We stand together" is seen on a barricade as demonstrators rallied in London (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"You can’t get to the truth without freedom of speech, without active debate… the essence of democracy is a government for the people, by the people."

He added that the U.K. was in danger of losing its identity due to mass migration, accusing the BBC of being "complicit in the destruction of Britain." He also claimed mass migration was being used to import new voters.

"I see a rapidly increasing erosion of Britain with massive, uncontrolled migration and a government that has failed in its duty to protect its citizens."

"Britain is at a fork in the road — to darkness or greatness — and that will be decided only in a matter of years."

Fox News’ Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

