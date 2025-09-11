Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Youth leaders mourn 'the Godfather of campus conservatism' Charlie Kirk following assassination

Three youth conservative leaders reflect on how the Turning Point USA's leadership shaped a generation of campus activism nationwide

Benji Ferraro By Benji Ferraro Fox News
close
Young conservative mourns Charlie Kirk’s death: ‘My heart hurts for our country’ Video

Young conservative mourns Charlie Kirk’s death: ‘My heart hurts for our country’

The ‘Fox & Friends’ panel of young conservative activists CJ Pearson, Emily Sturge and Chandler Crump discuss Charlie Kirk’s impact on politics.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The horrific assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday stunned the world, and especially the youth conservative movement that he helped propel into the national spotlight.

Three young conservatives reflected on Kirk's political legacy during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Thursday, the morning after the stunning display of violence took place at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. 

GOP Youth Advisory Co-Chair CJ Pearson emphasized the gravity of losing Kirk's voice in the right-wing community, explaining how, at a young age, Kirk helped him find his own as a political activist. 

FOX NEWS PERSONALITIES OFFER EMOTIONAL TRIBUTES TO CHARLIE KIRK: 'HE LOVED AMERICA SO MUCH'

Charlie Kirk memorial

A general view of a wreath laid by mourners outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on Sept.11, 2025, following the fatal shooting of US youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk while speaking during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. (PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP/Getty Images)

"For me, I lost a friend, but my heart hurts even more for our country," Pearson said. "This is a guy who, when I was just 12 years old, I was a nobody on social media. I had a couple of viral videos under my belt, but he reached out and said, ‘Hey, let me guide you. Let me mentor you, come to our conferences,’ because he was so dedicated to uplifting the next generation of conservative leaders in this country. And I think that will be his legacy."

Campus Reform correspondent Emily Sturge sounded the alarm about the safety concerns of expressing views like Kirk's at a university, describing being a conservative on a college campus as "putting a target on your back." 

"Charlie Kirk was not in the business of politics," Sturge said. "He was in the business of building relationships, friendships, marriages, families — he did that. Just within the last eight months of this administration, we've seen Gen Z's revival in conservatism, in patriotism, and faith and family values. Charlie Kirk witnessed it — he fought the good fight, and then the Lord called him home." 

ANTI-TRUMP VOICES PRAISE CHARLIE KIRK'S LEGACY AFTER ASSASSINATION, SAY HE WAS DOING POLITICS 'THE RIGHT WAY'

Charlie Kirk surrounded by a large audience, tosses hats to the crowd shortly before his assassination in Utah

Charlie Kirk appears at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking during his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed.  (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Gen Z commentator Chandler Crump noted how "very distraught" young conservatives are after Kirk's death, but also proclaimed that Kirk would be forever known as the "Godfather of campus conservatism."

"He ushered in a new wave of young people who were willing to speak about their beliefs without fear of retribution on their college campus," Crump said. "I truly believe we would not have the second presidential administration of Donald Trump without Charlie Kirk, and many others have this same point of view."

Erika Kirk and her husband Charlie Kirk at TPUSA event

Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve appear on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2025. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

CHARLIE KIRK WAS PROUD CHAMPION OF CHRISTIANITY ON CAMPUSES NATIONWIDE: 'I'M NOTHING WITHOUT JESUS'

Kirk was at the Utah Valley University campus Wednesday for the first event of "The American Comeback Tour," which planned to travel across the country to different universities through the end of October. He was shot when speaking from his "Prove Me Wrong" table and was rushed to the hospital shortly after the shooting, where he was declared dead.

"This is someone who realized that the future of this country was in the conservative youth," Pearson said. "And that if we were to actually take back the country, if we're gonna make America great again, it was gonna be and start with America's young people." 

"But I think it's a charge now for so many of us in the young conservative movement to continue his work, to fight harder, because they want to instill fear within us. We have to keep fighting."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Benji Ferraro is a recent University of Maryland grad and new digital production assistant, with a focus on channel coverage and culture stories. He can be reached at benji.ferraro@fox.com for any story tips.

Close modal

Continue