Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

WI house fire kills 3, including 83-year-old man

A Milwaukee fire official claims they don't have information regarding the cause of the fire

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A house fire in Milwaukee killed three people early Wednesday, including an 83-year-old man, authorities said.

First responders who were called to the scene at 4:36 a.m. CDT had the fire under control in about 90 minutes, said Erich Roden, deputy chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Roden said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were hospitalized before succumbing to their injuries, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

WI SUPREME COURT CANDIDATE JAILED MAN 2 YEARS FOR RAPING VETERAN, SAID ‘PART OF ME’ WANTED TO GIVE PROBATION

Milwaukee police said one of the victims was a 83-year-old Milwaukee man who was pronounced dead at the scene on the city's north side.

Three people were killed in a house fire in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. First responders had the fire under control in about 90 minutes.

Three people were killed in a house fire in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. First responders had the fire under control in about 90 minutes.

Roden said he did not have any information about the cause of the fire or if smoke detectors were found in the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with any information about the fire to contact them at 414-935-7360. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.