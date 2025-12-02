Homan vows to enforce immigration laws in Twin Cities 'without apology' amid mayor opposition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump "border czar" Tom Homan fired back at Minneapolis’ mayor Tuesday on Fox News for suggesting I.C.E. raids are "not American" and are "terrorizing certain groups."

"We're going to enforce the laws of this country without apology, including in the Twin Cities," Homan vowed on "The Ingraham Angle."

His promise comes as Minnesota finds its visa program under scrutiny.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sounded the alarm Monday on an audit that found one-third of the state’s trucking licenses — also known as non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses — are illegal, asserting the finding is an example of "foreigners taking advantage of Minnesota services" in a statement.

Minnesota has 30 days to revoke those licenses or risk losing up to $30.4 million in federal highway funding, according to the Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem added to the scrutiny, claiming 50% of Minnesota’s visas are "fraudulent" during the administration’s ninth Cabinet meeting of 2025.

"[Gov. Tim Walz] brought people in there illegally that never should have been in this country," she said.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reported on Minnesotan taxpayers "being ripped off," with money being "sent to Al-Shabaab, a terrorist organization in Somalia" and other fraud schemes.

She asked Homan when he expects I.C.E. to "make its presence really known" in the Twin Cities.

While Homan could not disclose a specific date, the Trump administration has a greater focus on the Twin Cities, he warned.

"Secretary Noem's all over it," Homan said. "I know I.C.E. and CBP and other federal agencies — the FBI, DEA, ATF — President Trump's been a genius on this."

"He brings the all-of-government to these operations," he continued. "So if we arrest an alien with drugs, you got the DEA right there, who can prosecute the case before we deport them. If you get them with a gun, you got ATF right there to prosecute the case before we deport them."

Homan scorned Minneapolis’ police chief for advising residents to call 911 on "folks that are masked" and "you don't know if someone is law enforcement," suggesting they could be "kidnapping people."

"Shame on you," Homan replied. "I mean, your number-one responsibility is the safety and security of your communities, and I.C.E. is targeting criminals — criminals. So for you not to partner with I.C.E. to make your community safer is shameful. He ought to put his badge in the desk drawer and walk away because he stopped being a cop, became a politician."