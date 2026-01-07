Expand / Collapse search
Walz prepares National Guard after woman killed in ICE operation: 'Never been at war' with federal government

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a warning order after fatal shooting during federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday the state's National Guard was prepared to deploy if necessary following the fatal shooting of a woman during a federal immigration enforcement operation, saying, "We've never been at war with our federal government."

During a news conference, Walz said he issued a warning order to the Guard, meaning an initial step to increase preparations should troops be needed amid heightened tensions after Wednesday's shooting. 

"We are preparing the National Guard," he said. "They are prepared to be deployed if necessary."

ILHAN OMAR CLAIMS ICE PULLED OVER HER SON DURING ‘RACIAL PROFILING’ SWEEP AMID TRUMP’S CRACKDOWN IN MINNESOTA

Law enforcement officers gather after a fatal incident.

Members of law enforcement work a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal operations Wednesday in Minneapolis. Gov. Tim Walz said he issued a warning order to the state's National Guard as a precaution.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty)

The mood in Minneapolis became tense after an unidentified 37-year-old woman was shot while in her vehicle. 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were conducting an enforcement action when their vehicle got stuck in the snow.

As they were attempting to push the vehicle, she said, a woman "attacked them and those surrounding them" and "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle."

NOEM CONDEMNS ALLEGED ATTACK ON ICE AGENTS STUCK IN SNOW IN MINNEAPOLIS AS 'ACT OF DOMESTIC TERRORISM'

President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, calling him "seriously r------d" and accusing him of failing to address crime and immigration concerns in the state.

President Donald Trump and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

A federal law enforcement officer fired and shot the woman, who crashed into a nearby parked vehicle. 

She was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. DHS told Fox News the ICE agent who fired shots in Minneapolis Wednesday had previously been injured in a prior altercation.

DHS officials said that while working in the city last June, the agent had been dragged by a car in a separate incident.

Tim Walz says it's 'a patriotic duty' to protest ICE Video

Walz noted that National Guard members were residents of the state and not being bussed in from elsewhere.

"Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight," he said. "We will not take the bait."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
