US

Driver arrested after attempting to drive through fence at US military base: authorities

Hampton police pursued suspect who allegedly drove through fence at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Officials in Virginia said an unauthorized individual attempted to enter Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, the individual attempted to enter the military installation in Hampton, Virginia, on Thursday morning. 

The individual was taken into custody at the military base, and no injuries were reported.

"There is no indication of a threat to national security or the installation at this time. Installation security forces took the suspect into custody on scene. Further details about the incident are limited at this time, and additional updates will be provided as the investigation progresses," officials wrote on Facebook.

Langley Airforce Base

An unauthorized individual attempted to enter Joint Base Langley-Eustis, officials said. (Kaitlin McKeown/Daily Press/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Hampton Police Department told 13NewsNow that an officer saw the individual drive through the base's fence.

Langley AFB satellite shot

An aerial view of the Langley Air Force Base. (Google Maps)

"The officer initiated a pursuit and followed the vehicle onto the base," according to Hampton police. "The officer was able to bring the vehicle to a stop shortly thereafter."

F-22 jet

An F-22 fighter jet takes off from Langley Air Force Base. (US NORCOM)

A similar incident happened in May 2024 when Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, both illegal immigrants, allegedly trespassed Marine Corps Base Quantico. Authorities claimed the men drove a box truck onto the base.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.