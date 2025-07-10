Driver arrested after attempting to drive through fence at US military base: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Virginia said an unauthorized individual attempted to enter Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, the individual attempted to enter the military installation in Hampton, Virginia, on Thursday morning.

The individual was taken into custody at the military base, and no injuries were reported.

"There is no indication of a threat to national security or the installation at this time. Installation security forces took the suspect into custody on scene. Further details about the incident are limited at this time, and additional updates will be provided as the investigation progresses," officials wrote on Facebook.

The Hampton Police Department told 13NewsNow that an officer saw the individual drive through the base's fence.

"The officer initiated a pursuit and followed the vehicle onto the base," according to Hampton police. "The officer was able to bring the vehicle to a stop shortly thereafter."

A similar incident happened in May 2024 when Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, both illegal immigrants, allegedly trespassed Marine Corps Base Quantico. Authorities claimed the men drove a box truck onto the base.