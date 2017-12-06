White supremacist materials found at Texas State University

Texas State University officials say five non-students were kicked off campus for trespassing after posting white supremacist flyers and banners.

A university police statement released Monday said the five men were stopped Sunday night in a parking garage at the school in San Marcos and issued criminal trespass warnings. Police say the men were carrying flyers and acknowledged posting the items on the campus located south of Austin. The men's names weren't released.

University spokesman Matt Flores said among the materials' messages were the phrases: "It's OK to be white" and "Expel anti-whites." He said some material also referenced a student who wrote an opinion column in the school newspaper last week calling whiteness an "abomination," arguing "white death will mean liberation for all."

Texas State President Denise Trauth called the column racist and said its theme was "abhorrent." The newspaper apologized and a message from the editorial board said "we allowed a hateful column to be published and hurt our community that deserves better."

The police statement said investigators believe the men stopped Sunday were responsible for posting dozens of unauthorized flyers and banners on the campus.

Police also found flyers promoting white supremacy on the campus in October, and Trauth condemned the documents. She said at the time that it wasn't the first time similar leaflets had been posted or distributed on the campus. In November 2016, flyers were found on the campus urging the formation of a "tar and feather vigilante squads" to "arrest and torture" campus diversity advocates.

Racist banners and flyers were posted over the weekend on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas.