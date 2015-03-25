When wounded soldier couldn't get around his house students decided to build him a better one

next Image 1 of 3

When Jerral Hancock came home from the Iraq war missing one arm, with another that barely worked and a paralyzed body that was burned all over, he was a hero to the Mojave Desert town of Lancaster, Calif.

When he got home, however, he would be forgotten by all but his two young children and his parents.

That was until the students in Jamie Goodreau's U.S. history classes learned about how he got stuck in his modest mobile home for half a year when his handicapped-accessible van broke down. Or how some of his home's hallways were too narrow for his wheelchair.

It's six months later and the students have closed escrow on a $264,000 property, and the community is pitching in to help build it.