Wet weather to hamper Florida recovery efforts

Rain will clear the Northeast today making way for a nice weekend.
Rain still forecast in the Northeast
(Credit: Fox News)
A blast of cold air from Canada will bring some measurable snow for the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.
Snow expected in the Midwest, Great Lakes
(Credit: Fox News)
Wet weather will be moving into the Southwest and southern Texas over the next few days.
Wet weather is moving into the Southwest
(Credit: Fox News)
Some isolated flooding will be possible.
The Texas futuretrack
(Credit: Fox News)
Warm temperatures will hang around the South and the Northwest through the weekend.
Thunderstorms will hamper recovery efforts in Florida
(Credit: Fox News)
Showers and thunderstorms will hamper recovery efforts for sections of Florida.
