Wet weather to hamper Florida recovery efforts

Rain will clear the Northeast today making way for a nice weekend.

HURRICANE IAN DISPLACED SCORES OF PETS IN FLORIDA: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

A blast of cold air from Canada will bring some measurable snow for the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Wet weather will be moving into the Southwest and southern Texas over the next few days.

Some isolated flooding will be possible.

Warm temperatures will hang around the South and the Northwest through the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Showers and thunderstorms will hamper recovery efforts for sections of Florida.