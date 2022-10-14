Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Wet weather to hamper Florida recovery efforts

Midwest, Great Lakes forecast to see snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rain will clear the Northeast today making way for a nice weekend.  

HURRICANE IAN DISPLACED SCORES OF PETS IN FLORIDA: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 

Rain still forecast in the Northeast

Rain still forecast in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

A blast of cold air from Canada will bring some measurable snow for the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Snow expected in the Midwest, Great Lakes 

Snow expected in the Midwest, Great Lakes  (Credit: Fox News)

Wet weather will be moving into the Southwest and southern Texas over the next few days.  

Wet weather is moving into the Southwest

Wet weather is moving into the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

Some isolated flooding will be possible.  

The Texas futuretrack

The Texas futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Warm temperatures will hang around the South and the Northwest through the weekend. 

Thunderstorms will hamper recovery efforts in Florida

Thunderstorms will hamper recovery efforts in Florida (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Showers and thunderstorms will hamper recovery efforts for sections of Florida. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."