Wet weather, cool temperatures forecast in East as snow hits Rockies

Weather
Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
We’re into an active weather pattern, especially for the East Coast, with rounds of wet weather and cool temperatures heading into the weekend.

Rain still forecast in the East

Rain still forecast through Sunday across the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The eastern futuretrack

The eastern futuretrack on Sunday night (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will also be a risk for the southern tier of the country, from Texas to Florida.  

Severe storm threat on Thursday

The threat of severe storms on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Snow will accumulate over the northern and central Rockies while the West Coast warms up and potentially breaks records. 

Western forecast highs

Forecast highs on Saturday in the West (Credit: Fox News)

Below-average highs continue for areas east of the Rockies for the next few days.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."